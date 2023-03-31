MIDDLEBURY — Police are searching for a missing teenager.
Vermont State Police said Friday that Rebecca Ball, 17, of Middlebury, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the southern end of Wright Park and the TAM trailhead, near Seymour Street Extension, Pinewood Road and Jackson Lane.
Police said her disappearance isn’t considered suspicious, but there is concern for her welfare.
Ball is white, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 104 pounds, has blue eyes and short light-brown hair. She was last seen in a red plaid shirt, green plaid necktie, skinny dark pants and brown boots.
Middlebury Police began searching for Ball the day she went missing. They contacted Vermont State Police for help on Thursday. VSP sent search dogs, a search team and unmanned aircraft. On Friday, VSP sent its Underwater Recovery Team to search as well.
Addison County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Middlebury and Weybridge fire departments, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team are all searching for Ball.
Anyone with information about where Ball might be is asked to contact Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191, or VSP’s New Haven barracks at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips may also be provided at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.
