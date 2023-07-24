As they look for Ashley Goodrich, police are trying to find her vehicle as well.

Fair Haven Police are asking people to contact them if they have any information on the whereabouts of a gray 2009 Ford Explorer with the license plate HWN 692. Police said when Goodrich was reported missing that she may have been driving a blue Subaru WRX with gold wheels, but a post late last week regarding the Explorer said it was last registered to Goodrich and its location was unknown.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0