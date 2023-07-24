As they look for Ashley Goodrich, police are trying to find her vehicle as well.
Fair Haven Police are asking people to contact them if they have any information on the whereabouts of a gray 2009 Ford Explorer with the license plate HWN 692. Police said when Goodrich was reported missing that she may have been driving a blue Subaru WRX with gold wheels, but a post late last week regarding the Explorer said it was last registered to Goodrich and its location was unknown.
Police said they would like to hear from anyone who might know whether the vehicle was “sold, scrapped or parted out.”
Goodrich, 35, was reportedly last heard from by her estranged family in October 2021 but was not reported missing until December.
Late last month, police got two search warrants for the Prospect Street home that was her last known address and conducted extensive excavation on the property, but no information was available on the results of that search.
The Vermont State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been aiding in the investigation.
Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Monday.