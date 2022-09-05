WEST RUTLAND — Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a 2010 Subaru Forester that crashed Sunday on Whipple Hollow Road.
Police said the car was westbound at around 7:20 p.m. when the driver crossed the center line, went off the road and hit a stone wall. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.
