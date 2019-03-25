Police are searching for a subject considered to be armed and dangerous following a shooting over the weekend in Burlington.
Sunday morning, at approximately 8:49 a.m., Burlington Police dispatchers received reports of a male shot in the head in the vicinity of 55 Clarke Street. Police officers responded to the location and discovered Khyann Jones, 28, to be injured and unresponsive. Very soon thereafter Burlington Fire Department personnel removed Jones to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment where he remained in critical condition on Sunday, police said in a release.
Witnesses at the scene identified Alfred L. Wisher, 37, as the perpetrator, police said. Wisher, who also uses the nickname “Wish Kid,” is a convicted felon with a past history of violent behavior, according to the release. Police said Jones and Wisher are known to one another; witnesses state that Wisher approached Jones in front of 55 Clarke Street, and, after a brief exchange of words, allegedly produced a handgun and shot Jones. Witnesses report that Wisher fled the scene on foot, traveling northbound on Elmwood Avenue, police said. The firearm used in the shooting had not been recovered as of Sunday.
Wisher has ties to Troy, Yonkers, and New York City in New York State, and to the Charleston area in South Carolina, police said. The Burlington Police Department considers the suspect to be armed and dangerous.
