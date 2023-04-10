A Proctor woman was charged with drug trafficking last week after police said they found $23,000 worth of cocaine in a box with her name on it that was inside of her vehicle.
Tiffanie M. Felix, 34, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to the single felony charge, which carries a potential maximum of 30 years in prison.
Rutland City Police said they had been watching the train station on March 30 due to a report by a confidential informant that a drug dealer would be arriving that day.
Police said they followed an individual the informant was “45% sure” was the dealer in question and watched him get into Felix’s car. Police said Felix drove to 44 Cleveland Ave., which they described as “the subject of past narcotics arrests, and narcotics related activities.”
Police said Felix went inside for about 10 minutes and when she drove off after emerging, they pulled her over for “several traffic violations.” Police said one passenger in the vehicle, Tara Fish, was arrested due to outstanding warrants. Police said a search of Felix only turned up a Suboxone strip, while the man from the train station, identified as Kourtney Feurtado, had nothing on his person.
However, according to affidavits, a police dog indicated the presence of narcotics and police impounded the vehicle, letting Felix and Feurtado go. Inside the vehicle, police said, they found a black magnetic box on which Felix’s name had been written. Inside the box, police said, was a vacuum-sealed bag holding 232.9 grams of cocaine. Police put the street value of the drugs at $23,200.
Police said they arrested Felix at her home in Proctor and that she said while the box was hers, she did not put the drugs in the box, nor did she realize there were drugs in the box. She then asked for a lawyer and declined to comment further, police said.
