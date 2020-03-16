All seven sergeants in the Rutland City Police Department are suing the city, claiming they have not received the pay or benefits they are due since 2014.
The lawsuit by sergeants Kenneth Mosher, Samuel Delpha, Charles Whitehead, Keith Lorman, Jon Dickerson, Adam Lucia and Joseph Bartlett, was filed in Rutland County civil court last week. The lawsuit claims that the sergeants were supposed to get pay and benefit increases alongside patrol officers and corporals.
The five-page complaint does not specifically cite any contracts or written city policy, but asserts it was “an express terms and condition of employment that the Sergeant would receive the same employment benefits … payroll step increases and other bonuses as the patrolman and the corporals.”
The lawsuit also claims sergeants’ “individual salary pay increases would track any increases the city negotiated with the patrolmen and corporals.”
Mayor David Allaire declined to comment. The Board of Aldermen was scheduled to discuss “pending litigation” in executive session during the board meeting Monday, but the litigation was not identified on the agenda. The sergeants’ attorney, John Paul Faignant, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.
The lawsuit does not specify an amount sought for damages, but asserts that state law entitles the plaintiffs to twice the value of the wages they were denied. The lawsuit requests “an amount in excess of the minimal jurisdiction of this court, to include attorney’s fees and costs.”
The city and the police union signed a contract in 2014 that gave patrol officers raises between 8.2% and 27% depending on where they were on the pay scale, with the smaller increases going to the more senior officers.
A three-year contract agreed to late last year gave raises between 50 cents and 75 cents an hour, retroactive for the previous 11 months.
This article will be updated.
