Vermont State Police said they arrested a West Rutland woman for shoplifting.
Police said Rochelle Whitehouse, 36, was cited to appear Jan. 7 in Rutland criminal court on a charge of retail theft.
Police said Whitehouse was caught by security cameras leaving Hannaford in Rutland Town on the afternoon of Nov. 12 with "several items she did not pay for" and was identified through subsequent investigation.
