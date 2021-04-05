A Rutland man was "showboating" with a handgun when he shot and killed another man, according to Rutland City Police.
Kahliq Richardson, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of 19-year-old Jonah Pandiani. Rutland County State's Attorney said he was released on conditions, but that she was seeking a hearing to have him held without bail.
Court filings indicated the gun's serial number had been filed off and Richardson's possession of it violated a relief from abuse order served on him in late January.
The charge carries a minimum one-year sentence and a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Police said Richardson and Pandiani were hanging out in a friend's room at the Quality Inn early Saturday morning. The only witness in police affidavits to describe the actual shooting was Richardson himself, though one said he woke at the sound of a gunshot and saw Richardson holding the gun and wearing a shocked expression on his face.
Several witnesses described Richardson "showboating" with the 9 mm pistol. Affidavits described a Snapchat video in which Richardson was "flashing the gun around in a mirror" and another witness told police Richardson and Pandiani were "on a trust level," with Richardson pointing the gun at Pandiani with the safety on.
Richardson told police he was high, having smoked crack cocaine. Richardson said Pandiani asked to see the gun and it went off as he handed it over. Richardson told police he dropped the gun and fled.
Police said he turned himself in at the police station Saturday afternoon.
Pandiani's grandmother, Leslie Carlson who lives in Connecticut, described Pandiani as a talented artist who was taking online courses to finish his high school diploma.
"He was a good kid," she said. "Everybody loved Jonah. He was a likable kid. ... He was still finding his way through life. ... He had been working when there was snow, then the snow went away so he was looking for other things."
Carlson said she also felt for Richardson's family.
"These are kids, you know?" she said. "These are kids and none of them knew where they were headed. They just put their feet out there. ... Sure, there's some anger, but nobody wins in this situation. Nobody feels good about it."
One witness told police Richardson said he had the gun "for safety."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.