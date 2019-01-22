FAIR HAVEN — In addition to the constant, watchful eye of Fair Haven Union High School’s resource officer, another guardian is cycling around the Slate Valley Unified Union School District.
A roving school resource officer, a rotating member of the Castleton Police Department, is contracted to visit and survey each of the schools in the district to do perimeter checks, train students to react to threats and maintain a constant eye on every student.
“We cover four schools and support the district. We try to visit each school a couple of hours a day, an eight-hour shift,” said Castleton Police Chief Pete Mantello. “Four officers who do that over five days ... (each school) is its own little city. It’s its own village. Everyone at my department has a piece of the action.”
That means the halls of Benson Elementary School, Castleton Village School, Castleton Elementary, get visits throughout the week from Castleton Police officers who spend time with the students.
“It’s nice to have two departments covering the communities,” said Fair Haven Police Chief Bill Humphries. “It’s enhanced the coverage and builds long-term relationships with students and family. ... Kids remember police officers as their SRO, and already have those relationships built in. ... The program helps students see police in a different light.”
Where the SRO was once referred to as the “kiddie cop” position, Humphries said times have changed dramatically since the inception of the program in 1999 after the Columbine High School massacre in Columbine, Colorado.
“There are an increased number of students with social and emotional issues today,” said SVUUSD Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.
“With the risk today — from Santa Fe to Texas to Parkland — people realize how important this is. ... I started policing in 1989 — we’re seeing more demands for police to be more involved in social issues,” Mantello said.
“We spend more time counseling,” Humphries said. “The SRO is the chief, the detective, the protector and the patrolman. You’re everything.”
Now, SRO positions have earned more respect from surrounding departments and provide a connection between the students and other law enforcement.
“It’s about a community approach,” Olsen-Farrell said. “When you develop those relationships, and that trust, the kid would be more likely to report something.”
FHUHS SRO Edward Hunter, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, starts his day at the school at 6:45 a.m. every day with a perimeter check to see what’s going on inside and outside, and to monitor kids coming into the school.
“On completion, I lock the front door up, and I’m usually touring the halls,” Hunter said. “I give a daily report so the chief can see what’s happening.”
It’s all about monitoring behaviors: Hunter said he looks for the students who look like there might be something heavy on their minds, or who might need someone to talk to.
“Kids who don’t expect someone to come over to them and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’” Hunter said. “The ones having problems at home, parental issues, money issues, most times they bring those problems to school. They leave home with drama, they leave school with drama, they go to bed with drama.”
“This school provides a structure a lot of kids don’t have at home,” Humphries said.
On Tuesday, the roving SRO was former FHUHS SRO and 17-year law enforcement veteran Scott Alkinberg, who said he would later head over to Benson Elementary School to teach students and teachers how to create barricades out of desks, chairs and other classroom items.
“As SROs, you’re serving multiple towns,” Alkinberg said. “You get more intimate, you have to know all the ins and outs of family units. We’ve seen them at games, we’ve seen them at the school and on the street, a lot of the family units, you’ll be dealing with the kids in here.”
Alkinberg said as the roving SRO, at least one call will come in from one of the schools in the district every day, where the officer will be required to address anything from at-risk behavior to a juvenile who is out of control.
And the SRO is also responsible for training. Where once students and faculty would have been prepped in “duck and cover,” Alkinberg said today he trains students and teachers to expect a violent event to occur with ALICE, “Stop the Bleed,” and voluntary air-soft training for the adults.
“It’s not just fire drills anymore,” Alkinberg said. “Now you look at what we’re dealing with with active shooters, you look at the deaths and the body count, drill-wise and response-wise, we’re starting from a very young age — this is the new norm.”
The goal is to make the training like second nature to the students, so if something should happen, they don’t panic. They’ll know what to do to keep themselves safe.
“They learn about the sheep and the wolf. They’re pretty resilient,” Alkinberg said. “You have to understand — in today’s climate, it’s easy to change locks. It’s not as easy to change a culture. We want these kids to know we’re there to support them and be there for them.”
Alkinberg said active shooters aren’t trained terminators: They have an agenda, and they’re trying to beat the clock, which is why in rural areas, SROs are crucial to school safety and addressing a potentially violent situation quickly.
The Castleton Police Department has five full-time and five part-time members, with Fair Haven staffing four full-time, one SRO at FHUHS and seven part-time officers.
But Mantello said it’s not enough yet.
“Ultimately, the change should be every school has a police officer in it,” he said. “... Seeing the program the way it is now, I’d like to see every SRO as an ALICE instructor and for every school have at least 2-3 instructors.
“For us, it does put a strain on some staffing, but not a lot,” Mantello said. “We don’t want to have the Pearl Harbor or 9/11 effect where everything goes bad. We want to prevent something from occurring.”
