Rutland City Police Dept
Buy Now

The Rutland Police Department on Wales Street is seen here on Thursday.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

The police station needs work that is likely to keep getting more expensive the longer it goes undone, Chief Brian Kilcullen told the Finance Committee on Wednesday.

The committee met to review the department’s requests from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Kilcullen said there were a number of long-identified needs on which he had estimates from a few years ago.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.