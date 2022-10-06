The police station needs work that is likely to keep getting more expensive the longer it goes undone, Chief Brian Kilcullen told the Finance Committee on Wednesday.
The committee met to review the department’s requests from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Kilcullen said there were a number of long-identified needs on which he had estimates from a few years ago.
When he revisited those estimates, prices had gone up. For example, he said they got a $110,000 estimate for work on the controls for the building’s HVAC system about five years ago.
“Unfortunately, the new price tag is $200,000,” he said, drawing audible gasps and groans from members of the committee.
Last winter, the temperature in portions of the building didn’t make it any warmer than the 50s, prompting him to work with Efficiency Vermont and Green Mountain Power to look for solutions, he said.
“We learned the reason it’s so cold in our dispatch center is, there is no heat,” he said.
Kilcullen said he believes that is because the building was designed with the expectation that eight to 10 people would be in the room, providing body heat. Now, he said, the room is typically occupied by one person at a time. He said it would cost $25,000 to install and connect heat pumps to the room — a cost separate from the controls.
“That’s before we get into the rooftop cooling units and the boiler, both of which are 23 years old,” he said.
Kilcullen said new HVAC controls would help the city figure out what else the system needs and also would save money on future bills.
The chief said they had an estimate they were consuming 30% to 40% more fuel than they need.
“The boiler is running at 190° right now,” he said. “If you had the building under control, that could probably be cut down to 120° at times.”
Kilcullen stressed that he was looking at “immediate needs,” and that the rooftop units and boiler were projects for the future — though probably the “near future.”
Kilcullen said a lot of accessibility work on the building already has been done and that, while the department upgraded its IT infrastructure last year, the uninterrupted power source failed and the primary servers need replacement to the tune of $20,000 to $30,000. On top of that, he said a number of work stations were due for replacement.
The committee took no action. It is continuing to review and prioritize administration requests for ARPA funding, but seemed to express a consensus that it at least needs to get heat into the dispatch room.
“I don’t know where we get that $25,000, but it sounds like something we need, so we find it,” Mayor David Allaire said.
