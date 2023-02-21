BARRE — A Marshfield teen is accused of stabbing a Good Samaritan Haven employee multiple times at the transit center in Montpelier.
Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted on the attempted murder charge, Jestice faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Sgt. Christopher Quesnel, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit Jestice was spotted Monday evening with a runaway juvenile at the Walgreens in Montpelier. Quesnel said police canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the pair.
He said about 20 minutes later, a stabbing was reported at the transit center on Taylor Street. He said the initial report stated a male, later identified as Jestice, had stabbed another male and fled the scene. Jestice was still with the juvenile at the time, according to court records.
Quesnel said he went to the scene and found the victim, a Good Samaritan Haven employee, lying on the floor receiving medical treatment for his injuries. He said the victim reported he was stabbed after getting “into it with a younger guy.”
The transit center has been used as a warming shelter with Good Samaritan employees serving as staff there.
Quesnel said the victim was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. He said hospital staff reported the victim had been stabbed about 10 times.
Those at Good Samaritan said in a news release Tuesday that the employee was in stable condition.
Quesnel said a witness at the scene reported the victim was doing his job when Jestice became aggressive and “shanked” the victim.
He said another witness reported the two teenagers entered the center and the victim told Jestice to leave, though the witness didn’t know what prompted the argument. Quesnel said this witness reported she saw Jestice pull out the knife and she stated she was going to call the police. The witness reported Jestice then lunged at the victim, according to court records, and the pair hit each other a couple times before Jestice started stabbing the victim.
Quesnel said a third witness reported the victim tried to follow the teenagers after the stabbing, but was called back into the transit center where he started receiving aid.
He said he reviewed surveillance footage from the center, which showed Jestice and the worker pushing each other. Quesnel said Jestice then has a black knife in his hand and the pair continue to push and punch each other. He said the footage showed the pair falling to the floor and Jestice is seen stabbing the victim multiple times.
Quesnel said the runaway juvenile stood near the altercation and fled with Jestice after the stabbing.
He said the pair were found walking near Elm and Court streets and were taken into custody.
Quesnel said the juvenile had what appeared to be blood splatter on her coat. He said police obtained a search warrant for Jestice’s backpack where they found an alcoholic beverage.
Quesnel said the juvenile’s mother was called to the police station, and mother and daughter agreed to let police search her backpack which contained the knife believed to be used in the stabbing, as well as the clothes Jestice was wearing at the time of the incident.
Quesnel said Jestice told investigators there was a Black male at the transit center whom he has known since Jestice was little. Jestice said he approached the male and was using the “N-word” with him when someone came up to Jestice, grabbed him by the shirt and started pushing him forward, according to court records. Quesnel said Jestice reported, “I think that he thought that I was being racist to (the male).”
He said Jestice reported he pushed the employee back and pulled his knife in the hopes that the employee would leave him alone. Quesnel said Jestice reported the employee then grabbed him by the neck. He said Jestice reported he has a hard time when someone puts their hands on his neck or when they hit him.
“I’ll be honest, I was in my right mind, to the point where I should have controlled myself, and that was very wrong of me. I hope that he’s OK,” Jestice told investigators, according to court records.
He said Jestice reported when the employee stopped attacking him, he stopped attacking the employee. Jestice reported he fled the scene because he doesn’t like law enforcement, according to court records.
Quesnel said after Jestice was told the victim had been stabbed 10 times, he responded, “I didn’t mean for that, brah.”
