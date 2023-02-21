BARRE — A Marshfield teen is accused of stabbing a Good Samaritan Haven employee multiple times at the transit center in Montpelier.

Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted on the attempted murder charge, Jestice faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

