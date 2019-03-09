ROCKINGHAM — The state Attorney General’s office is investigating an incident in which a state trooper shot a man suspected of aggravated assault early Saturday morning.
State police said 33-year-old John-Victor Wetherby, of Bellows Falls, is suspected of an aggravated assault that took place at 1 p.m. Friday. Bellows Falls police, along with state police, encountered Wetherby at 22 Cota Heights Road in Rockingham at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. During the ensuing confrontation, a state police trooper shot Wetherby, according to law enforcement.
Wetherby was transported to Springfield Hospital, where he was treated and released into police custody. The trooper who shot him as been placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days, police said. Police did not disclose the name of the trooper, and the incident is being reviewed by the Attorney General’s office and Windham County State’s Attorney’s office.
Wetherby also had an arrest warrant for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.