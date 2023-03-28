Police said a propane delivery driver rescued a Wells woman from a domestic assault last week.

Aidan Burrows-Merrick, 26, of Lamb Hill Road in Wells, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and petit larceny.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
3
0
1

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(3) comments

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

Well done to the 2 hardworking delivery crew ….See something. Say something

Do something!

But yet another example of the catch and release judicial system in Rutland county.. ⚖️

Report Add Reply
Stanley S
Stanley S

Thankfully some hard working people with common sense and understanding for the victim

Report Add Reply
Karl Stevens
Karl Stevens

Bravo to the driver!

But may I suggest re-phrasing the headline? Since "assault" is both a noun and a verb, "Truck driver helped assault victim" makes it sound like the driver was helping to commit an assault. Maybe try "Truck driver helped victim of assault".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.