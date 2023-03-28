Police said a propane delivery driver rescued a Wells woman from a domestic assault last week.
Aidan Burrows-Merrick, 26, of Lamb Hill Road in Wells, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services and petit larceny.
The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 18½ years in prison. Burrows-Merrick was released under conditions including that he stay away from witnesses in the case, observe an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and undergo a mental health screening.
The charges stem from a March 21 incident, when Vermont State Police said they received a call saying a man on Lamb Hill Road in Wells was kicking a woman who was lying on the ground. Police said a later report indicated that the woman had gotten into a propane delivery truck and escaped. Police said they located the truck and the woman on High Chapparal Road. Driver Russell Brooks and passenger Joshua Towsley told police they were en route to a delivery when they saw the woman lying in the road as if she had a broken leg, according to affidavits, and seeming to wave for help, and a man near her. They said as they backed up, they saw the man kick the woman. The woman ran to the truck, according to affidavits, getting in before either of them could get out. Brooks said the man chased after them as they drove away.
The woman told police the man was Burrows-Merrick, who had not taken his medication for bipolar disorder and had assaulted her repeatedly, according to affidavits, once swinging a sledgehammer at her. She told police that he had taken her phone that day, punched her repeatedly and followed her when she left the house. She told police when she fell to the ground, and he began kicking her, she thought she was going to die.
The woman had several visible injuries, according to affidavits.
Police said they met with Burrows-Merrick’s grandfather, who said Burrows-Merrick had run into the woods, stating he would kill himself. Police said they found footprints, but did not follow them due to a departmental policy against pursuing suicidal subjects.
Police said Burrows-Merrick called them early Friday afternoon and turned himself in a short time later. He told police the altercation had started because he was getting threatening messages from the woman’s friends, according to affidavits, and that she had attacked him.
