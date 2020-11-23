The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department is asking everyone to be careful both on and off the roads this Thanksgiving.
“We know that 2020 has been difficult for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are urging people to abide by the Governor’s latest Executive Order and adhere to the guidelines related to social gatherings,” the department stated in a news release issued Monday.
The department went on to note that the weekend is one of the busiest of the year, and urged people to take care if traveling, stating 2020 is poised to become one of the deadliest years for traffic fatalities in recent memory.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, shows that from 2014 to 2018, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were alcohol-impaired, and over the entire holiday period more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes.
The department also wants to remind individuals that driving responsibly means more than just not drinking — it also means using your seat belt and not using your cell phone.
Police said they will be out in force during the holiday weekend enforcing highway safety laws.
