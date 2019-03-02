WATERBURY – Vermont State Police say a Waterbury teenager assaulted a family member and an emergency medical technician.
Police said a domestic disturbance was reported on Wallace Street in Waterbury Friday night. An investigation showed Steven Byrd Jr., 19, had assaulted the two people.
Byrd is currently being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court Monday to answer the charges of domestic assault and assault on emergency medical personnel.
