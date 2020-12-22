BARRE — A Websterville man is accused of attacking and restraining a woman.
Jay Harold Joslin, 52, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. If convicted, Joslin faces a maximum sentence of 7½ years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Sgt. Paul Thayer, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a woman called 911 Sunday to report her partner, Joslin, had assaulted her on Ferris Street. Thayer said the victim told dispatch she and Joslin got into a fight over drugs, and when she went to get the keys to a truck he blocked her into the room and wouldn’t let her leave.
Thayer said the victim reported after she threatened to call police, Joslin broke her cellphone, threw her on the ground, kicked her in the stomach and punched her.
Thayer said when he located the victim she was extremely upset and hard to understand. He said she reported they had been arguing the day prior and she stayed somewhere else Saturday. The victim told Thayer she went back to Joslin’s home Sunday to get her things and that’s when the assault took place.
Thayer said the victim reported she went upstairs to get the keys to her truck and Joslin blocked the door. She told Thayer Joslin wrestled the cellphone from her and broke it.
Thayer said the victim reported she tried fight Joslin off, but he punched her three times in the face. The victim reported she got away from Joslin, and then he pushed her into an entertainment center and she fell, according to court records.
Thayer said the victim reported Joslin was under the influence of crack cocaine at the time. He said the victim had some minor discoloration of her cheekbones where she reported being punched.
Thayer said he spoke to Joslin who reported the victim broke his cellphone, but he wouldn’t give details. He said Joslin laughed when told of the assault allegations and declined to speak to Thayer.
