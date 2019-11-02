A local woman is facing several criminal charges, including a felony, after an alleged incident outside of the Center Street Alley bar in September.
Tiffany M. Wood, 34, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 28 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of simple assault on a law-enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and interference with access to emergency services.
Wood was released without bail.
The charge of simple assault on a law-enforcement officer was elevated to a felony because she was convicted of simple assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting arrest in February 2016.
The charges against Wood were based on an affidavit written by Officer Jared Dumas of the Rutland City Police Department.
Dumas said he was dispatched to the area of the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 22 around 1 a.m. for an alleged assault involving Wood.
The affidavit noted that Dumas had been to the Center Street Alley bar about 15 minutes earlier because Wood had been accused of standing outside the bar harassing customers.
Dumas said Wood was served with a notice that she was not allowed to go to Center Street.
“While dealing with (Wood), she was very loud, uncooperative, confrontational and would not accept the trespass notice when it was issued. Officer (Nathan) Harvey and I remained in the area because I believed (Wood) would cause more issues,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
When police returned to the area, Dumas wrote, Wood approached them crying, sat down in front of the police patrol car and told officers she had been assaulted.
However, witnesses said Wood had assaulted a woman after the woman left the Hideaway Bar.
The alleged victim gave police a written statement in which she said that after she walked out of the Hideaway, she saw Wood harassing three women. She said she approached to try to defuse the situation but Wood became very angry with her and called her a “Walmart (expletive).”
She said Wood slapped the glasses off of her face and then slapped the phone out of her hand when she told Wood she was going to call the police.
The victim said while she was trying to retrieve her phone, Wood grabbed her jacket and her hair and tried to throw her into the glass doors at the Paramount.
According to the victim, Wood also punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.
The affidavit said patrons from the Hideaway came out and restrained Wood.
Dumas said he noticed that the victim was bleeding from the ears. She told him that Wood had grabbed and pulled on her earrings.
In the affidavit, Dumas said medical personnel at Rutland Regional Medical Center diagnosed the victim as having a mild concussion.
Wood resisted being placed in handcuffs and kicked Harvey in the shins while she was being taken into custody, Dumas said in the affidavit.
Dumas said Wood, who was taken to Grace House, refused to sign the citation she was given by police.
While Wood was released without bail on Oct. 28, she was ordered to stay away from the victim and ordered not to buy, possess or consume alcohol.
If convicted of all the charges against her, Wood could be sentenced to more than 15 years in jail.
