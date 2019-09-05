A local woman is facing criminal charges after police said they believed she hit three new vehicles at Alderman Toyota on Monday causing about $40,000 in damage.
Stephanie M. Murray, 41, of Rutland, is expected to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Nov. 18 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and violating court orders.
The vehicles Murray is accused of damaging are all 2019 Toyota Rav4s but one was a Rav4 Hybrid.
On Monday, around 11:45 a.m., staff from Alderman’s Toyota, on Seward Road, reported the damage to troopers with the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police.
All three Rav4s were parked on display for sale in the Alderman’s lot.
Police had a description of the vehicle they believed was being driven during the crash and believed the driver was traveling eastward from the Hannaford parking lot and crossed South Main Street onto Seward Road. The driver left the area going north on South Main Street towards Rutland.
The crash occurred sometime between the late evening on Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 2.
On Thursday, police reported parts from the crash scene were used to identify the vehicle driven during the crash as a black Chevrolet Cruze from 2016 through 2019.
Police also received tips from people who believed they could identify the Cruze.
On Thursday, police located a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, owned by Murray, behind a home on Maple Street in Rutland which had matching damage, consistent with the crash.
Police seized the car. They were able to match parts left at the scene to the Cruze they seized.
In the statement announcing Murray’s arrest, the State Police thanked the public for the multiple tips received, which the statement said helped solve the case quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.