A Proctor woman is facing two felony charges after police said she told them she had fallen asleep before a crash that caused serious injury to two people in April on Route 3.
However, police said the woman told them she had fallen asleep earlier in the trip, woke up and continued on before falling asleep again.
Ashley Ferguson, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of grossly negligent driving with serious injury resulting and two counts of cruelty to a child.
Ferguson, who could be sentenced to up to 34 years if convicted of all the charges, was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Trooper Charles Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, said he responded to a head-on crash in Proctor, on Route 3 near South Street, around 2:15 p.m. April 21.
Gardner said he determined Ferguson, who was driving a 2009 Dodge Caravan, to be at fault.
He said Ferguson had fallen asleep while driving north and her minivan crossed the centerline and struck a 2017 Toyota Rav4.
According to the affidavit, there were passengers in Ferguson’s car, Zebulon Washburn, 37, and two children, ages 3 and 5.
The 5-year-old suffered a broken clavicle while the other two passengers suffered minor injuries.
Gardner said Ferguson told him she had fallen asleep “briefly” near the intersection of Business Route 4 and Route 3 but woke up when her tires hit the center line.
“Ferguson advised that she did not feel tired after that and did not feel it was necessary to pull over or do anything to correct her actions,” Gardner wrote in the affidavit.
Ferguson told Gardner she fell asleep again but woke up after she swerved into the southbound lane. She said she tried to swerve back into her lane but the other driver had already swerved into the northbound lane to try to avoid the collision and her return to her lane resulted in a head-on collision, the affidavit said.
Gardner said Washburn told him they had been coming from Rutland.
According to the affidavit, Washburn yelled out an expletive the first time Ferguson swerved, which caused her to wake up and return to her lane but the second time, he was looking at his phone.
The driver of the Rav4, Robert Kowalczyk, 32, suffered minor injury but his wife, Elizabeth Lindsay, 32, who was a passenger in the sport utility vehicle, suffered a collapsed lung.
Gardner said staff from the Vermont Department for Children and Families later told him that Rutland Regional Medical Center told them Ferguson’s blood had tested positive for cocaine, THC and suboxone.
The affidavit said Ferguson spoke with Gardner on May 11 at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police. She allegedly said she had used marijuana and cocaine two days before the crash.
Ferguson told police she had a prescription for suboxone but hadn’t taken it on April 21.
In a second affidavit, Gardner said Ferguson told him on July 6 that “her issues with falling asleep were a regular occurrence.”
