A local woman is facing four misdemeanor charges, including a charge that she tried to smuggle drugs into the Rutland jail in February.
Melissa J. Miller, 43, of Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned in two cases in Rutland criminal court on Monday. In one, she faced a misdemeanor charge of retail theft while in the other, she faced a second misdemeanor charge of retail theft, a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass and a misdemeanor charge transporting drugs into a detention center.
According to court records, Miller failed to appear in court. A judicial summons will be sent to her in an attempt to have the arraignments on April 22.
In one case, Officer Jeffrey Warfle, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was sent to the Price Chopper in Rutland on March 2, around 5:40 p.m., because of a trespassing complaint.
Warfle said he was directed to the loss prevention office at the supermarket where a store employee was able to show him on closed-circuit television, Miller and another woman walking around the store.
Warfle said both women were “taking and concealing items on their person and into a bag.”
After the woman left the store, Warfle, another Rutland City Police Department officer, Christopher Rose, and the store employee confronted the women.
Warfle said Miller and the other woman turned over all the allegedly stolen items without incident.
The store employee gave police a written statement which said the items allegedly stolen by Miller totaled a little less than $20.
Miller was not charged with unlawful trespass in that case. The store employee said he gave Miller a form, which she signed, that said she couldn’t be on the grounds of the grocery store.
The other incident, for which Miller was scheduled to be arraigned, was also investigated by Warfle.
On Feb. 8, Warfle said in a second affidavit, he was dispatched to the TJ Maxx in the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
At the clothing store, Warfle was told Miller was at their loss prevention office. He said he was also told that Miller was under a “no trespass” order which said she couldn’t be at the store.
The loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx said Miller was seen by employees putting clothing in her coat. He said the items recovered were worth about $35.
Warfle said he brought Miller to the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland. When she was searched, according to the affidavit, more clothing items from TJ Maxx and 10 Clonazepam pills were found.
Clonazepam is a sedative that can be used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety.
The affidavit said Miller said she had a prescription for the pills but she didn’t have a prescription with her and the pills were not in a prescription bottle when they were found.
Warfle said he left the jail and was called back because Vermont Department of Corrections staff had found a necklace with a TJ Maxx price tag attached.
Once all the items were recovered, the estimated total of items taken from the store was set at almost $150, according to the affidavit.
If Miller is convicted of all the charges against her, she could be sentenced to more than two years in jail.
