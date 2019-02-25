Policing questions go before Clarendon voters on Town Meeting Day.
A ballot item asks if the town wishes to switch from elected to appointed constables. Select Board Chairman Michael Klopchin said the first constable is retiring and the second constable is unable to take the position because he also works for the Rutland County Sheriff's Department. With the changes to requirements for constables, who must now train at the Vermont Police Academy, Klopchin said the shift made sense.
"It's not like the old days when anyone who wants to run for the constable job could just take over," he said.
Voters are also being asked if they want to spend $19,154 to increase the town's coverage from the Sheriff's Department from 20 hours to 30. A proposal to increase it to 40 hours was narrowly defeated last year.
The town budget is proposed at $1,051,442, up $79,412 or 8.2 percent from last year's $972,030. A separate article requests $77,250 for road resurfacing. Klopchin said the hike was due to a variety of cost increases, such as the price of sand.
"We worked several different nights," he said. "We ran everything that was requested by the different departments. ... We made cuts where we could, but the bottom line is there's a minor increase."
— Gordon Dritschilo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.