Rep. James McCullough, D-Williston, has been trying to expand Vermont’s deposit law since 2003.
A bill sponsored by McCullough to increase the deposit to 10 cents and apply it to beverages not already covered, like bottled water and sports drinks, emerged from the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife by an 8-3 vote.
McCullough said he is tempering his optimism.
“It may finally be the year,” he said. “We’re not going to count our chickens until they’re hatched.”
The bill would expand Vermont’s deposit law to apply to water bottles, wine bottles and “containers for all non-carbonated and carbonated drinks, except for milk, rice milk, soy milk, almond milk, hemp seed milk, and dairy products.” It would increase the deposit on everything but liquor from 5 to 10 cents.
McCullough said that aside from reducing litter, the bill would remove those containers from the recycling stream, which would make it easier to preserve the materials at a reusable quality.
“Both plastic and glass are much more valuable to be made into new containers if they’re clean, as opposed to having other substances mixed in,” he said.
Apoll published this week by the Vermont Public Interest Research Group showed 88% of Vermonters supporting the bill’s provisions with only 8% opposed. Executive Director Paul Burns said the public support is nothing new.
“We have one other poll we did 11 years ago on the bottle bill,” Burns said. “The overall support was remarkably similar. ... It’s about the margin of error.”
Burns said the pollster had even warned the organization not to expect such strong support this time. He said that even increasing the deposit found strong support.
“There’s been more push-back on that than on any part of the bill,” he said.
Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retailers and Grocers Association said while her organization takes no position on the overall expansion, they oppose the 10 cent deposit.
“We are not an island,” she said. “New York charges 5 cents. New Hampshire doesn’t have a bottle bill. Massachusetts charges 5 cents. There’s fraud that needs to be addressed.”
Sigrist said she did not know if Michigan, which has a 10 cent deposit law, has problems with fraud. McCullough said there has long been a concern about people bringing cans from New Hampshire to Vermont to collect a deposit they never paid, and that before the session, he asked the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation for data and the amount and dollar value of can deposit fraud.
“It hasn’t ever been quantified in either way,” he said. “There’s no doubt some people have done such a thing, but people who have businesses along the river need not worry.”
One of the three no votes was the only member of the Rutland County delegation on the committee, Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town.
“I wanted to protect Casella Corp., Baker Distributing and the local, small depositors,” he said. “If this expands, they’re going to have to spend more money. I think the current program is good.”
Terenzini said he sees the bill as another instance of Montpelier “spending other people’s money.”
McCullough said the bill is likely to be a wash for solid waste districts, saying they would save money by having more glass come out of the waste stream, but lose money by having less plastic. Redemption centers, he said, would see an increase in what they are paid by manufacturers.
The bill is now in the House Ways and Means Committee.
