FAIR HAVEN — Students at Fair Haven High School are planning a pop-up art gallery in the at 73 Main St. to show off the art skills of students throughout Rutland County, the FHUHS Art Club and the FHUHS Advanced Art Class this Saturday.
The opening reception on May 25 runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will have arts activities, refreshments, and live music, according to a release.
Another reception will be held the next day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the closing reception will be presented on Friday, June 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the release said.
