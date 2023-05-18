BRANDON — With the help of Vermont Land Trust, the popular Wood’s Market Garden farmstand is open again, and the farm that feeds it is now entirely conserved for agriculture.
Dan and Elyse Wulfkuhle bought the farm from Courtney Satz this past winter. The couple originally is from Massachusetts and had been looking to run their own farm for some time.
Elyse said this week the farmstand opened May 6.
“It’s pretty nice to buy a business that everybody loves, so we’re inheriting a really good reputation,” she said. “Everyone loves the farm and the store, so that’s super nice.”
According to the farm’s website, it’s 165 acres in total, with 30 acres growing organic produce. It’s been a farm in the Wood family since the start of the 1900s, with the farmstand being opened by Bob Wood and Sally Wood in the 1970s. They sold it to Jon Satz in 2000, who ran it until his death in 2021.
Elyse Wulfkuhle said she and her husband met at the University of Massachusetts. They spent about nine years in Washington state before coming to Vermont. After college, she was part of a program volunteering to work on organic farms in different places. She then took a farming class at Hampshire College. Dan Wulfkuhle previously had worked at Small Axe Farm in East Ryegate. He tends the farm while Elyse manages the farmstand.
“It does feel like two businesses, honestly,” she said. “The store, we’re open seven days a week, and I don’t really have retail experience, so this is my first time ordering all sorts of wholesale products and everything, so I’m figuring that out. It is quite nice, actually.”
The farmstand is trying to sell all local, organic goods, and Elyse Wulfkuhle has been busy forging relationships with all manner of local growers and producers, including Lucas Family Farms, Blue Ledge Farm, Sobremesa, Pitchfork Pickles and others, she said.
She said that she and her husband had been looking to buy a farm for the past several years, either in Washington state or Vermont, and heard about Wood’s through a friend.
“It feels like the best case scenario,” she said. “Opening the store, we already have many loyal customers, that would take so many years to build on our own. There’s also so much infrastructure, so we feel really lucky to be the next stewards of this property.”
The farm will grow a little bit of everything, she said, but the popular items are corn, tomatoes and strawberries. It takes strawberries a while to grow, so there won’t be any this spring, she said, but come September there should be. The farm’s pick-your-own strawberries offering will be back in 2024.
The purchase was made possible with the help of Vermont Land Trust, who bought a conservation easement on the property, Elyse Wulfkuhle said.
The easement now means the entire property is conserved for agriculture, said Pamela Burlingame, project director at Vermont Land Trust.
“We conserve a lot of different types of land for different purposes,” Burlingame said. “In situations like this, we partner with farmers to help them access the farm that they’re going to run an active farm business on.”
In many cases, she said, the farm in question has older infrastructure and needs some work. Wood’s, however, was in great condition when the Wulfkuhles bought it.
Conservation funds had been used to help the Satzes purchase the farm from the Wood family, according to a land trust news release.
“We feel incredibly lucky to have found and to now own this incredible farm,” stated Dan Wulfkuhle in the release. “We were looking for farmland for the past six years, and it was very difficult to find something we felt we could afford. VLT’s support, and the existing infrastructure and support for the business made us feel like we could swing this. Jon and Courtney Satz built a beautiful business and community, and we are really hoping to continue Jon’s legacy.”
The conservation easements also protected nearby wetlands.
Funds from Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and an anonymous gift in the memory of Jon Satz helped with the easement.
Burlingame stated in an email Thursday that $298,000 in public funds was used to help the project.
“Water quality protections for streams and wetlands apply to the conserved acreage — a standard that enhances wildlife habitat and maintains the important features of natural areas while also helping with flood resilience,” stated Gus Seelig, executive director of VHCB, in the release. “VHCB is proud to support these conservation benefits and our Farm & Forest Viability Program funded business planning for Courtney Satz and the new owners. It’s great news that Wood’s Farm Market will again be providing produce, flowers and plants for the community.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.