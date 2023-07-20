The Board of Aldermen set the tax rate Wednesday after clawing back some of the money it had previously set aside to let Mayor Michael Doenges create new positions in City Hall.
After spending much of a two-hour meeting deadlocked, the board voted to set the municipal tax rate at $1.886 per $100 of property value, up from $1.7994. The homestead education rate went from $1.5694 to $1.5758, bringing the combined residential rate from $3.3688 to $3.4618.
That puts the property tax bill on a $150,000 house at $5,192, up $139 for the year. The non-residential combined rate was set at $3.5541.
“As we sit here, gainfully employed, it doesn’t sound like a lot of money,” said Alderwoman Sharon Davis, who ultimately voted against the tax rate. “That’s not just who we represent. This is an older community. ... We have a high poverty level in this city.”
The deadlock emerged as some on the board pushed for a reconsideration of the July 3 decision to allocate $560,000 from the anticipated surplus toward new positions Doenges said he needed to create to jump-start his agenda. These included re-establishing city engineer and public works commissioner as separate jobs, a temporary position to groom the replacement for DPW’s long-serving engineering technician, an executive assistant in the mayor’s office, a zoning technician, and a grant writer at the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
It was the last of those positions that was ultimately removed, with the board members in opposition to funding it, saying they could support seeing it established when the city renegotiates its contract with the RRA next year.
Much of the argument was a rehash of the one that took place when Doenges’ proposal went to the Finance Committee in June, and then again when it came to the full board earlier this month. This time, the effect on the tax rate was spelled out in more concrete terms.
Treasurer Mary Markowski, who had criticized the plan at the July 3 meeting, said that without the new positions, the city could set a municipal rate of $1.8412 as opposed to $1.8598 if they all remained in place. She also argued against fully funding the positions, saying it was extremely unlikely they would be filled until at least a month or two into the fiscal year.
“I appreciate that we’re trying to benefit the taxpayers, but they voted for a budget that, in my mind, was supposed to work for the city, not in the hopes we’re going to get a refund,” he said.
Alderman John McCann likened the existence of the surplus, which exists largely because of positions that went unfilled during the year, to receiving pizza without any of the toppings you had ordered. McCann argued the city should be doing something for the taxpayers rather than just giving their money back.
Davis maintained her position that the jobs were not part of the budget approved by voters in March, and that Doenges should wait until he presents the 2024-25 budget proposal to create them. She also argued that the city should not be directly funding positions in the RRA, which is an independent entity from the city.
A motion to allocate the full surplus to buying down the tax rate — which implicitly would have required eliminating the new positions — failed by a vote of 5 yes to 4 no. Alderwoman Anna Tadio was absent and a six-vote majority is needed to approve most motions. Then a vote to allocate an amount that allowed for the positions similarly failed.
Davis observed that they were effectively debating the positions. Doenges noted that the RRA grant-writing position seemed to be the most controversial.
“While that is, to my thinking, an important piece, there might be ways we can work with the RRA to seek those grants,” he said.
A vote to effectively pull that position also failed for lack of a majority, but that vote was reconsidered after some recesses and procedural discussions.
“I appreciate the debate,” Davis said at the end, declaring she would vote against the rate because she still considered it too high. “I appreciate the give-and-take. I think we could have done better.”