The Board of Aldermen set the tax rate Wednesday after clawing back some of the money it had previously set aside to let Mayor Michael Doenges create new positions in City Hall.

After spending much of a two-hour meeting deadlocked, the board voted to set the municipal tax rate at $1.886 per $100 of property value, up from $1.7994. The homestead education rate went from $1.5694 to $1.5758, bringing the combined residential rate from $3.3688 to $3.4618.

