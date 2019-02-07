PITTSFORD — The town has signed off on a tentative agreement between a developer and citizens who appealed a zoning permit for what at one point was slated to be a Dollar General.
The Select Board voted 4-0 with one abstention to approve a draft agreement between Pittsford BTS Retails LLC and a group of five Pittsford residents, each of whom appealed a July 2018 permit issued by the town Zoning Board of Adjustment to the state Environmental Court.
Selectwoman Alicia Malay abstained, as she is one of the five citizens who appealed the permit.
“Essentially, David (Cooper) and the opponents have been working diligently on trying to resolve this,” said Gary Kupferer, town counsel. “They actually mediated it and they made some substantial progress.”
He said few of the changes to the original permit are, in his opinion, substantial ones and recommended the board approve it and allow minor changes to be made without the document returning to the board for approval.
Cooper is an attorney with the law firm Facey Goss & McPhee PC. He represents Frank von Turkovich, who owns the property at 40 Plains Road. Two years ago, a proposal to put a Dollar General there came before the Zoning Board of Adjustment and was met with opposition from neighbors.
According to documents filed in Environmental Court over the summer, Pittsford BTS Retails LLC and Dollar General opted not to go through with the project. However, von Turkovich planned to move forward.
Kupferer said town Zoning Administrator Jeff Biasuzzi has looked over the proposed agreement and found the changes comply with Pittsford zoning regulations.
“The major things, and you’ve probably seen it in your packet, there really wasn’t anything too major in my opinion, there were changes to the building, a couple of cupolas were put on, some trim board was changed over windows and stuff like that,” Kupferer said, adding that among the bigger changes were a shift in the building’s footprint so that two large trees would not have to be cut down. Cooper, who was at the meeting, said it’s understood between the parties that the trees will be saved if possible, but it’s not guaranteed.
According to court filings, one element von Turkovich had with the zoning board’s requirements was the installation of a flashing light near a crosswalk. Kupferer said it’s been agreed that the developer will install the light, but the town has to maintain it.
Kupferer said the group of people who’d filed the appeal still have to look the agreement over, but no one anticipates major revisions.
Calls to von Turkovich were referred to Cooper, who didn’t return phone messages on Thursday.
