The Board of Aldermen emerged from the pandemic Monday and OK’d celebrations marking the occasion for the city.
The board held its first in-person meeting since March 2020 and unanimously approved special events permits for a “Parade of Heroes” in August, two Friday Night Live events in September, and a whoopie-pie festival in October.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Community and Economic Development for the Rutland Region (CEDRR) and organizer of two of the events, said the parade, scheduled for Aug. 28, will honor the area’s essential workers.
“Back, probably before the holidays, we were all starved to be out with other people,” he said. “We were fortunate enough to be able to stay home. A lot of people were not fortunate enough to be able to stay home.”
Jepson said essential workers, including people in health care, retail, education and similar fields, can sign up to participate in the parade at rutlandvermont.com. He said the parade originally was planned to coincide with the whoopie-pie festival, but was moved up because of Vermont’s state of emergency and related restrictions ending earlier than initially expected.
Along with the parade are planned speeches, a free concert by Enerjazz and fireworks.
“We want to keep some of the things in it a surprise,” Jepson said.
The first 500 attendees at the parade will get free whoopie pies; and the first 1,000 will get bags of King Arthur Flour. The lineup of events for the Rutland Whoopie Pie Festival, scheduled for Oct. 9, will be announced at the parade.
“The Whoopie Pie Festival is just to have a blast,” Jepson said. “It’s ‘Whoopie, we’re out of COVID.’”
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Nikki Hindman announced the return of Friday Night Live, which will feature Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hinton on Sept. 10 and Into the Mystic Sept. 24.
Cabrera had two Top 40 hits — “On the Way Down” and “True” — in 2004. Hilton is best known for his work on “One Tree Hill,” as an actor and as a performer on the soundtrack, and for playing Elvis Presley in the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line.”
