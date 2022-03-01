POULTNEY — Voters put a lot of wheels in motion Tuesday.
Retail cannabis, remote meetings and studying a village-town merger all won approval at town meeting along with all monetary items and several other referenda.
The $1,457,548 budget passed 469-84 and voters approved a tax stabilization deal for the former Green Mountain College campus 466-104.
Voters signaled approval of enabling remote attendance at meetings (448-104) and ending the personal property tax (357-178). The vote to allow retail cannabis was narrower at 298-258 while the town-village merger study passed by one of the widest margins -- 463-90.
Terry Williams fended off Mark Teetor to retain his three-year seat on the Select Board, 317-202. In the race for the two one-year seats, Sheryl Porrier led the field with 364 votes, followed by Carol Bunce with 320. Nancy Liberatore and Alexandria Hilliard fell short with 158 and 136 votes, respectively.
Rebecca Gardner edged out Rebecca Worthing for a seat on the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District, 222-190.
