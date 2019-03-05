POULTNEY — Town voters approved a $1.2 million budget with a vote of 344 to 93, bringing the budget up $46,000, approximately 3 percent, over last year.
But when it came to whether to exempt the Stone Valley Arts Center from taxes for the next 10 years, Poultney voters were more divided: the article barely passed with a vote of 225 to 209.
“We try to keep things as close to last year's budget as we can,” Town Manager Paul Donaldson said. “Everything costs more these days.”
In the only contested race, Carol A. Bunce took the lion's share of the votes with 324 residents approving her one-year seat on the Select Board alongside second place finisher George D Miller Jr., who secured 262 votes.
