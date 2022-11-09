Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Holiday time! A wonderful time to be in Vermont in general, and Poultney in particular. There’s just so much going on (including shopping, of course). It’s also a time of changes, as we plan for holiday events, Poultney’s Sweetheart, Maplefest and the Mothers Day Plant Sale.
Speaking of changes, the Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee (PDRC) has elected Jaime Lee as its new president. Others on the committee include: outgoing president Chuck Colvin, Doug Langdon, Bob Williams, Nic Stark and Sarah Pelkey.
The committee is currently working with Carol Stierle on holiday decorating in the downtown area.
In the months ahead, they will work toward securing renewal of Poultney’s downtown designation status so businesses and property owners within the designated area can retain access to downtown tax credits and other incentives. New president Jaime Lee says, “I am honored to take on the role of president while we work towards designation renewal. Preparing this application is an intensive process; we look forward to the partnership of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission as we review the work that’s been done to-date and strategically plan for the future.”
The Horace Greeley Writers’ Symposium was well attended. The feedback received was very complimentary, and a number of people made positive suggestions. The foundation has an opening on its board for next year. If you’re interested, contact Linda Knowlton at 802-287-2577 and leave your contact information.
More new developments on Main Street: The Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District has moved its office to 212 Main St., next to the Slate Valley Trails. They will hold a ceremony involving program participants and legislators at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
A new coffee shop is on tap for the space next door (the former Stone Valley Coop), and there’s a lot of hammering going on. There are also renovations being made at the former Trolley Stop location.
The Poultney Museum of History and Art will be open for appointments of five people or more between Nov. 1 and May 1, and expect to go back to summer hours after that. If you have a group to bring, call 802-884-8269.
There was an inspiring reception at the Library for Citizen of the Year Rebecca Cook. She received many thanks from the community, and an engraved slate clock from the Chamber (donated by Sheldon Slate Products). We had a very busy Bag Sale and Open House Day the first Saturday in November. People are busily making and buying winter outerwear for pre-school through sixth grade for the Stuff a Shanty Project. A reminder that the deadline for donations is 5 p.m. Friday.
We’re now heading into the holiday season with a raft of events on tap. Memory Lights are already on sale at the Young At Heart Senior Center and around town. Veterans Day is being commemorated Friday with a ceremony at the American Legion in Poultney.
The Poultney Women’s Club Tree of Giving will be set up at The Original Vermont Store on Friday, Nov. 18. Sylvia’s Circle holds its Annual Bazaar, Bake Sale and Luncheon at the Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Poultney Area Chamber is once again urging businesses and shoppers to participate in AMEX Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Remember, it’s the small businesses and services that provide you with what you need, donate to your organizations, help reduce your taxes, and keep our small towns strong. This is a time for residents to say “thank you” by spending a few dollars. As a bonus, the Poultney Christmas Craft Fair returns this year as a one-day show, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Poultney High School.
Santa arrives by fire truck at Poultney Public Library on Dec. 3 right after Story Time, which starts at 6 p.m. He’ll bring everyone to the Memory Tree Lighting at the Town Hall at 7 p.m. Santa will be back in Poultney on Saturday, Dec. 10, to have breakfast with the kids at the Methodist Church from 8 to 11 a.m. Thanks go to the Poultney Women’s Club for organizing this annual event (and to Santa, of course).
A new weekend event coming up from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, near the Rail Trail intersection. Look for the beady-eyed character we all know and love at HolidayFest. The evening after, the Poultney-Granville Band will hold its annual concert.
You don’t want to miss what’s going on — and it’s fun! See you during the holiday season in Poultney.
