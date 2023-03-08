Editor's note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Did it get busy all of a sudden or what? The maple producers were out in the sugarbush in February and have been boiling like mad. Everyone is getting ready for Poultney MapleFest 2023 on Saturday, March 25, with sugarhouses also holding tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Hope you’ll all come!
Activities for the whole family will be going on all day, including a pancake breakfast; MapleFest Craft and Food Fair; the official Tree Tapping Ceremony and awards for the winners of the Fourth-grade Art Contest; free horse-drawn wagon rides; Maple Story Time, Bicycle Ride and Race; free treats and recipes; and a Maple Ham Dinner.
For a list of events and a map of local sugarhouses, visit PoultneyAreaChamber.com and download the MapleFest 2023 flyer and Sap Map. There will also be someone at the Stonebridge in Poultney on Saturday, March 25, to give directions. Also keep an eye on the Poultney Chamber Facebook page at facebook.com/poultneyareachamberofcommerce for updates or activities as new ones are added.
So, what else is new for Poultney? Sarah Pelkey has accepted a full-time job with the town. Her new title is “Community Development Director.” Among other things, Sarah will be advising town government on new economic opportunities and how to achieve them, as well as best how to use the town’s assets.
Poultney is currently working to renew its Downtown Designation. Being a designated downtown makes the main street and part of the surrounding area eligible to receive grants to improve the streetscape, fund various activities, and help with development. Poultney will also reapply for the Village Center designation.
The Poutlney Planning Commission is working with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development on modernizing the By-Laws to allow for more housing in the area. Reports say there are more people who want to move to Poultney to take advantage of its active community, rich heritage and recreational assets.
And speaking of recreation, the Poultney Recreation Department has created a new website (PoultneyRecreation.com). This will also be used to post the schedule for the summer recreation program when it becomes available and provide information about overall recreation opportunities in Poultney.
New businesses are also coming into town. Dollar General is expected to open in a month or two. The former Trolley Stop Restaurant is expected to reopen with a new name and new management later this year. A new health group is moving in next to the Nature Conservancy on Main Street, where Mars Insurance used to be. Jeff Mars plans to do more renovations and offer space in his building. There is even talk of a fitness center going into the location where a consignment shop operated.
The Poultney Area Chamber is pulling together the last memberships for the Poultney Guide, which provides information to both local residents and visitors about the town, the Chamber, other organizations, events, key phone numbers or contact information. Features highlight important happenings and organizations. The Guide is printed in time for the spring and summer seasons, but the deadline for the Chamber is in mid-March. There’s still time if you act fast.
The Chamber is gearing up for a full spring and summer of action. Right now, the Gorgeous Geranium Sale is in full swing. Call Wendy today at 802-287-9897 to order yours for Mother’s Day or for the cemeteries. These beautiful geraniums are available in 4-inch pots, well grown and ready to plant in hanging baskets, planters, urns and gardens. They’ll arrive the first week in May.
The Chamber also plans to publicize area restaurants, eateries and takeouts to visitors who visit for events like the Spartans AAU tournament in late March and early April. We’ll also promote Poultney to motorcycle riders from Americade who are expected in the area May 31 to June 4.
Reservations for Poultney’s Town Wide Yard Sale will be open to the general public on April 1. Get ready to find your favorite spot and send in your reservation and payment to PACC, PO Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764. No reservation will be accepted from the general public until that date, but you’d be wise to call 802-287-2010 on April 1 to make sure you can reserve the spot you want.
A new event in Poultney is Poultney Arts Day, organized by the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, with events all up and down Poultney’s Main Street. Make sure to save May 26, and bring the family to Poultney for this one!
And of course, coming to the June Town Wide Yard Sale is one of the highlights of the summer! It’s ALWAYS the first Saturday in June, which this year is June 3. Add the date to your calendar now and make you put in a reminder a week ahead of time!
See you in Poultney, anytime.
Contact the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce at PoultneyVTChamber@gmail.com.
