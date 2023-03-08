Poultney Chamber of Commerce

Editor's note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.

Did it get busy all of a sudden or what? The maple producers were out in the sugarbush in February and have been boiling like mad. Everyone is getting ready for Poultney MapleFest 2023 on Saturday, March 25, with sugarhouses also holding tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Hope you’ll all come!

