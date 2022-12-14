Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hard to believe we’re coming up on the end of the year, but there’s so much more to enjoy in Poultney before then. This time of year is hectic, and tiring, and still there’s that excitement in the air that celebrates this year, and gets ready to start the next one. It’s a time to take stock, plan for what’s next and always with feelings of hope that things are improving.
The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce has already been able to post their own events for 2023 on its website (PoultneyAreaChamber.com). We’re in the process of getting dates and times for events organized by other groups in town, so everyone can plan ahead. Now, we’ll be able to post major events on the Vermont Tourism website to bring in even more visitors for recreation, vacations, shopping, enjoying local attractions and boosting the economy for businesses and organizations in Poultney and the surrounding area. Thanks go to the Vermont Tourism Department for their encouragement.
Coming up this Saturday, HolidayFest! will be held in Poultney. Poultney Public Library will hold special holiday movies at 11 a.m., people can enjoy lunch at the local eateries and shop all day. Carolers from Poultney Methodist Church will sing in Slate Quarry Park from 2 to 4 p.m., and members of the public are welcome to join in their “Christmas Karaoke.” From 4 to 7 p.m., folks can gather at the Rail Trail crossing by the Original Vermont Store and Reclaimed, to enjoy lights, vendors, a PTO fundraiser and a visit from your favorite grumpy green character.
On Sunday, at 12:40 p.m., the Poultney-Granville Band will perform at its annual Christmas Concert at St. Raphael’s Parish Hall. Everyone is invited to enjoy the free holiday music from the concert band, which features some of the most accomplished musicians in the area.
The Poultney Recreation Department has announced it will upgrade its website, and expects it to be launched sometime early in 2023. Jaime Lee and Sarah Pelkey are collaborating on much of that work. Funding is from Poultney’s Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative VOREC grant. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/VOREC to find more information. VOREC is a program managed by the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Jeff Ams, of Mars Insurance, has bought the building at 226 Main St. in Poultney.
He’s currently making renovations, and expects to move in on Dec. 19. Discussions on a grand opening have been postponed until after the holidays.
We’ve been told their former office has already been rented, another good sign of Poultney’s growth.
There are also quiet efforts to bring in other new businesses. Poultney’s location in the heart of a recreational and historical area, its diverse activities and sense of community have been cited as reasons for moving here. There are also opportunities to start new businesses related to Poultney’s recreational assets.
The Poultney Historical Society earlier this year elected Ennis Duling and Krista Rupe as co-presidents. Ina Smith Johnson finished off a successful presidency that saw development of a website, creation of historic walking and driving tours, renovations and restorations of the Melodeon Factory and the East Poultney Schoolhouse, and other innovations. We congratulate Ina on her retirement, and thank her for her service
Thanksgiving was a relatively quiet time, with people enjoying friends and family. The Poultney United Methodist Church held its annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the church. The food was delicious, and a large number of people attended. A big thank you to all the people who worked to put on the dinner and gave up part of their own holiday to help others.
The Poultney Christmas Fair and Small Business Saturday went well and drew many people to town to thank their local businesses for helping them all year long. The Poultney Library brought Santa to town on a firetruck, and the annual tree-lighting ceremony was touching and joyful. The Poultney Senior Center, local businesses and the library helped with sign ups.
Breakfast with Santa, organized by the Poultney Women’s Club, saw many happy faces.
The Women’s Club Tree of Giving also pulled in many intriguing looking packages, and it’s anticipated that there will be some happy faces on Christmas Day. Silvia’s Circle and St Raphael’s Church each held successful bazaars during the holiday season.
All in all, the year in Poultney has been a successful one, and we’re looking forward to 2023. A big thank you to all who created, helped with and attended events this year, and for those who selflessly give to others. We hope to welcome you all to Poultney, the heart of the Slate Valley.
Contact the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce at PoultneyVTChamber@gmail.com.
