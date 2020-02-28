POULTNEY — This Town Meeting Day, voters in Poultney will be looking at a proposed general-fund budget of $1,294,279, up 4.91% from last year.
According to the town report, drives include “increased allocations to the Poultney rescue Squad, employee health insurance, salaries, library subsidy, solid waste disposal costs and law enforcement contract.”
The highway fund budget will be $786,854, up 6.27%. Increases in the town’s bridge replacement fund, salt, paving, construction and road materials, health insurance and highway administration are key drivers.
There are no contested races in the town. There are no candidates on the ballot for moderator, grand juror, town agent and lister. there is also one open one-year seat for selectman.
Poultney is a part of the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District (Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union).
An informational meeting is scheduled for March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Poultney High School Library. Voting by Australian ballot will be held March 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Poultney Fire Department.
— Jim Sabataso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.