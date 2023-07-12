Editor's note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Summer is just flying by! And Poultney is a hub for recreational activities and events: There’s always something going on and people in the area never lack for something to do. Volunteer, and help make it happen. You’ll feel better for helping out.
Fourth of July activities were split this year, with field activities and fireworks on Saturday and the parade on Tuesday, the Fourth. Thanks go to Sheryl Porrier, Sarah Pelkey, Nina Corbin and Aaron Kerber for spearheading the efforts and handling many of the details.
The winners of the float judging were: Realty One Lakes and Homes for Business that Best Depicts the Theme, Erik Deppert and Poultney Youth for Most Patriotic. Slate Valley Trails won the prize for Organization that Best Depicts the Theme, the Revive Church for Most Photographic, and Poultney Snowmobile Club for Organization that Best Depicts the Organization. Each received $100 from the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade was a big hit. Winners and photos are available at the Lake St. Catherine Association website at www.lakestcatherine.org/blog online. Take a minute to browse the site and find out more about the Lake and the association.
The Lake St. Catherine Country Club and Fairways Restaurant are doing a booming business, with something going on almost every weekend. You never pass the course without seeing people out with their golf clubs and carts, trying for that hole-in-one (or in some cases, just to get on the green!). Lake St. Catherine State Park is equally busy with camping and summer programs.
The occasional “liquid sunshine” often brings people into Poultney itself, with stores and eateries welcoming visitors. Browse Hermit Hill Books, Railroad Toys and Hobbies, The Original Vermont store, Mart’s Sporting Goods, Poultney Public Library and Williams Hardware, just to name a few. (and wish Bob Williams a happy retirement when you come).
More of the summer is yet to come! There are always a plethora of events posted on the Poultney Area Chamber website, PoultneyAreaChamber.com. The Slate Valley Epic is scheduled for the weekend of July 15-16. It’s a grueling race for experts over 40 miles of terrain, along with some family activities.
A Gymanfa Ganu (otherwise known as a Welsh Hymn Sing) will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. The Sing will be held at the historic First Baptist Church in Fair Haven, and is sponsored by the Poultney Area St. David’s Society. Noted organist Vaughn Watson will play and Jay G. Williams III will conduct. There will be opportunities to join in the singing, and a tea social will follow.
A longtime tradition returns as the 88th East Poultney Day is planned for Saturday, Aug. 12, on the East Poultney Green from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme of the event is “Lakes, Mountains and Summer.” Activities include performances from Breanna Elaine and the Hermit Hill String Band, as well as presentations from the Lake St. Catherine Association and Dale and Joan Prouty.
The Poultney Historical Society will have all three museums open with exhibits on the lake, Green Mountain College, and Poultney’s history as a farming community. Kids will enjoy the bounce house and chatting with Champ, who’s also available for selfies. By the way, they still have room for more vendors on the beautiful East Poultney Green. Interested vendors should call 802-287-5252 or email info@poultneyhistoricalsociety.org.
Nominations for the Poultney Area Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award open Aug. 1. Anyone can nominate a Poultney citizen for continuing unsung service to the community.
And it’s not too soon to plan for SeptemberFest!, an Art, Crafts and Food Fair held on Main Street on Saturday of Labor Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features artists and artisans, quality food products and food vendors. The Chamber hopes to add music to this event this year. To sign up, contact Trish Peschl of Keyser Energy at 802-287-5512, ext. 0101, or email tpeschl@keyserenergy.com.
A big cheer will be heard in East Poultney in September, when the Thrall Road Bridge is finally completed. Businesses, hikers, bikers and folks on the road itself will breathe a sign of relief as the connection from Route 30 to East Poultney is open again.
Registrations are open now for the Fall Town Wide Yard Sale event; call 802-287-2010, or email PoultneyVTChamber@gmail.com. Some of the spaces have been relocated to adjust for the new tree plantings, so check your spot.
Everyone is welcome in Poultney! Build your day around special events, come for the recreational opportunities, shop, dine or just find a place to relax. You can see that there are many diverse interests, and many ways to stay involved. Poultney! It’s the place to be.