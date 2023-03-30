POULTNEY — Four people were displaced from two apartments after a residential building caught fire on Tuesday.
Poultney Fire Chief Aaron Kerber said Wednesday that the fire at 330 Saltis Road was reported at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. This was while Poultney firefighters were in Fair Haven battling a house fire at 145 Griffith Pond Road, which would ultimately claim the lives of two people.
Kerber said Middletown Springs was covering Poultney’s station when the Saltis Road fire was reported, so they were first on the scene.
It’s believed that the Saltis Road fire started in or near the chimney. It went through one of the occupied apartments and into a second occupied unit, sparing a third unoccupied unit.
Kerber said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, and one of the apartments lost a fish tank, but there were no other injuries or deaths reported.
He said the main part of the building might be salvageable, but the two apartment units damaged by the fire are uninhabitable. The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced people, all four of them adults.
Firefighters were cleared from the scene shortly before 2 p.m. Kerber said they were able to get the fire under control quickly, likely because many firefighters were already in the area having responded to the Griffith Pond Road incident.
At the Saltis Road fire were fire departments from Poultney, Fair Haven, Castleton, Middletown Springs, Wells, Benson and West Rutland, as well as from Middle Granville, Granville, Hampton and Whitehall, New York. Poultney Rescue Squad was also there, along with a few folks from the Fair Haven Rescue Squad.
Regarding the deaths at the Griffith Pond Road fire, Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries stated in an email Thursday that he’s still awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the identities of the victims. The family of the people who lived in the home have been notified. The cause of that fire hasn’t been determined.
Vermont State Police, who assisted in investigating the fire, released a statement Wednesday saying the cause of the fire is unknown, but at this point isn’t considered suspicious.
