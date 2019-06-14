POULTNEY — The Blue Devils’ gymnasium was decked Friday afternoon in deep, royal blue and bright gold, with flowers blooming from vases on the stage and colored balloons glinting behind it all at the 82nd Poultney High School graduation ceremony.
Yellow and blue roses and daisies cascaded from the arms of beaming parents, grandparents and relatives as the 26 blue-tinged graduates floated gracefully in, with yellow rose boutonnières glowing under the Blue Devil lights, whose walls boasted the many banners of state sport championships.
“We talk about Poultney pride and everyone (being) a family,” said Principal Joe DeBonis. “But I would also like those alumni of this great school to please stand.”
From every corner of the PHS gym they rose from their seats smiling, as those around them applauded before DeBonis acknowledged his own graduating class: the Class of 1989.
DeBonis urged the students not to fear failure, keep their noses to the grindstone and to stake faith in their ability to remain resilient as they tested their boundaries in life beyond their high school walls.
“It all begins with two beliefs,” DeBonis said. “The future can be better, and ‘I have the power to make it so.’”
Guest speaker Bethany Garrow, Miss Vermont USA, in her sparkling crown and satin sash, encouraged the graduates to leave room for a change of mind and a change of heart, and not to feel pressured if they didn’t know next where their life would lead them.
The key thing to remember, Garrow said, was the importance and severity of their actions and the absolute freedom they had to make them in their new chapter, whose pages were thirsty for the events of their lives.
“You are the author now, remember,” Garrow said.
Garrow then preached the importance of not plagiarizing — not to copy the life path of another under pressure, not to follow in another’s footsteps, but instead to let the inspiration of others inspire them to leave a different, unique set of their own.
Salutatorian Alyssa McMahon offered a comedic and relatable address, beginning first with her aversion to public speaking, and ending with what she called “success out of spite.” She inspired the crowd to take put-downs, insults and bad energy, and let it fuel their minds and bodies to achieve far beyond the limits others attempted to set for them.
“At the beginning of my sophomore year, the kid sitting next to me in my biology class turned to me and said, ‘You would never hold the salutatorian position for the rest of our high school years — you aren’t smart enough,’” McMahon said. “You were so wrong, bud.”
McMahon said it was the rebellion against the idea that anyone could set limits for her without her permission that inspired her to drive to meet and break those barriers. She urged her fellow classmates to do the same.
Valedictorian Cameron Wescott, this time without his shining trumpet, welcomed the audience as family, and sought to express how each of his fellow graduates — like jazz solos — are taken by a different musician at different times with different instruments, and should be appreciated for their uniqueness and the blessed moment each unreplicable note is heard.
Wescott then quoted Mr. Rogers.
“‘You make this day a special one, just by being you,’” Wescott said. “So whatever we end up doing, or wherever we end up going, I hope none of us loses the individuality that makes us who we are. Each one of us has the potential to choose a fulfilling path.”
Before awards were given out, graduates rose and ascended the Blue Devil’s Lair stage to sing in honor of a departing faculty member, Dale Spring.
Their voices rose over the crowd in perfect harmony to sing Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” lilting over the auditorium like a lullaby while Wescott’s gentle trumpet accentuated with jazzy solos.
After the traditional presentation of locally-made slate clocks, the 2019 class was released from their studies. They’d accomplished every task that had been asked of them, and Poultney unleashed yet another victorious group of well-prepared students into the world to forge our future with an entire community cheering them on.
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.