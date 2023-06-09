poultney grad 2023
The Poultney High School Class of 2023 stands during their graduation ceremony on Friday.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / staff photo

Poultney High School’s 86th graduation ceremony honored alumni, a retiring faculty member and the Class of 2023 on Friday night.

Principal Joe DeBonis welcomed friends and family at the start of the evening, taking a moment before speaking to graduates to honor retiring global citizenship teacher, Elizabeth LeBrun, as well as the Class of 1973 and its 50th anniversary.

