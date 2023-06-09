Poultney High School’s 86th graduation ceremony honored alumni, a retiring faculty member and the Class of 2023 on Friday night.
Principal Joe DeBonis welcomed friends and family at the start of the evening, taking a moment before speaking to graduates to honor retiring global citizenship teacher, Elizabeth LeBrun, as well as the Class of 1973 and its 50th anniversary.
DeBonis told the crowd that one of the best things about being a principal of a small school is getting to know each student.
“I love to see these students grow and, for the most part, mature,” he said with a chuckle. “From young preteens to young adults, I get to experience this transformation with them — and it has been wonderful.”
He also told students a story of Native American origin about a man telling his grandson of the two wolves that are fighting inside each person — one filled with anger and regret and the other with joy and compassion.
“The grandson thought about (the story) for a minute that he asked his grandfather, 'Which wolf will win?' The old Cherokee replied, ‘The one you feed,’” DeBonis said. “Feed the good wolf.”
Bob Williams, owner of Poultney's Williams Hardware and the evening’s graduation speaker, took time to reflect on the similarities between PHS’s graduating class and his own upcoming retirement.
“You have been going through life and now you have come to a fork in the road. I love these moments,” Williams said. “I sometimes need an excuse to be a better person when it comes to these forks in the road. What new habit do I want to grasp firmly to be a better person? It's a new time in your life. If you are nervous about your future, well, tonight, I'm one of you. I'm nervous, too.”
He added that his advice for this year’s class is to live a healthy life, continue to learn in the journeys ahead and volunteer in whatever community they end up in.
Salutatorian Caitlin Hayes reflected on how quickly time went for she and her fellow graduates, and how she hopes they hold onto the memories made at PHS.
“Memories are testament to the bonds we've created and experiences we’ve shared. They remind us of the highs and the lows, the victories and the defeats, the laughter and the tears. They represent the challenges you've overcome and the lessons you've learned along the way,” Hayes said. “I will forever be grateful to have been able to grow up beside each and every one of my peers.”
She added that, in the words of her grandfather, graduates should not let this moment be a goodbye, but perhaps a “see you later.”
In addition to the presentation of diplomas, class advisors were also given gifts from the Class of 2023 and 20 academic and athletic awards were given out to graduates, including two etched slate clocks for the salutatorian and valedictorian.
In the final address given by valedictorian Kylee Ezzo, she spoke to how she wished she had the chance to get to know her classmates better, considering the time taken away by the pandemic.
A graduate of Stafford Technical Center’s cosmetology program, she also gave thanks to the friends, family members and PHS staff and faculty who have helped graduates reach this point.
“I would also like to give a big thank you to everyone who told any of us 'no,' who ever doubted us, who told us we wouldn't amount to anything and, in my case, told me that I will be wasting my potential doing the thing that I love. Those people who tried to tear us down or change our path only further prepared us for everyday life and pushed us to work that much harder to prove them wrong.”