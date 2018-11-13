POULTNEY — As part of a nationwide initiative, 92 high school students won the opportunity to travel to the Boston Opera House on Nov. 8 to see “Hamilton,” the groundbreaking musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda inspired by a 2004 biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton.
“This made me excited to possibly dive into more history in general,” said senior Christopher Wade. “It’s not a subject that I’m super-super into, and this opened a window of opportunity for me.”
The initiative was created to help students travel to the closest location where the show was being performed, and even get the chance to perform an original work they created at school, said Poultney High School history teacher Liz Lebrun.
“I knew that they had been doing this in New York City, taking groups of students,” LeBrun said. “And I had a friend who lives in Michigan who took her students to Chicago as a part of this program. They wanted to reach schools who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to see a show, and I got an email last winter that they were expanding to Boston, so I applied.”
The Hamilton Education Program by the Gilder Lehrman Institute enables students to see “Hamilton” for $10 per ticket. Students had to ham it up and create their own works of art. A faculty board at Poultney then chose a winning piece to submit to the Institute.
Administrative assistant Becca Putnam said every penny of the trip’s cost for the 92 students and the 10 teachers came from the school’s “donation fund.”
“They begrudgingly did the project,” Lebrun said. “We changed the schedule for six days, and had six one-hour classes, where the whole school would go to one spot and work on it.”
Regardless of their normal discipline, every math, science, English and history teacher at the school dropped what they were doing for one hour per day through the course of one week to help their students cultivate artistic endeavors.
All in the name of history.
Poultney junior Kelly Stone said her piece was about Hamilton’s love affair and his wife’s forgiveness, and how even after his death she strove to have her husband’s journals published.
Wade took the musical route.
“Me and a buddy of mine are really into music, so we decided to write a song,” Wade said. “We wrote a four-part piece with lyrics based on the Founding Fathers.”
The focus of the project was to teach students how to find and use primary sources, research, rehearse and perform their piece. Students earned up to 15 points according to the rubric provided by Gilder Lehrman along with an online encyclopedia of primary sources accessible only by the winning schools’ students, LeBrun said.
On 5:30 a.m. Thursday, students clambered onto buses for the four-hour bus ride straight into the heart of Boston for a morning filled with student performances and a question-and-answer session with the cast of “Hamilton,” followed by lunch and a matinee performance of the musical.
“They had 40 buses coming to the show, all students and teachers,” Lebrun said. “It was huge.”
Though Poultney winner Ruth Dailey’s musical number wasn’t chosen to be performed onstage at the Opera House, the students said they learned much more through the interactive process and were stunned by the live production.
“It’s very inspiring to see someone from those roots become the sage of the American uprising,” Wade said. “He was the sage of old America.”
Though the musical inspired the students, the stark reality of current events cast a solemn shade on the performance, students said.
“I was inspired, but also sad,” Stone said. “Just hearing what’s happening with our immigration laws. Our president is talking about taking away birthright citizenship. Immigrants formed this country, and our president is trying to keep them out.”
Lebrun said the experience transformed the way her students digested what would normally be dry required learning.
“It really made it easy for the kids to understand,” LeBrun said. “This was cross-curricular as far as the teaching went. Everybody stepped up and was willing to teach.”
Wade was so touched by the music that he’s holding onto his experience and going to perform one of the numbers, “Not Gonna Throw Away My Shot,” in the spring Broadway-themed musical concert, he said.
“The trip was beyond worth it,” Wade said.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.