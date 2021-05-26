A local lawyer has been suspended by order of the Vermont Supreme Court.
William Tracy Carris was issued an immediate interim suspension by the court earlier this month following a petition by the state's disciplinary counsel. According to the decision, such orders are issued when the attorney "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public." The decision noted that the suspension was not equivalent to one issued as a sanction against a lawyer, but a temporary measure pending a disciplinary or disability hearing.
According to the decision, the Professional Responsibility Board started receiving complaints in February from Carris' clients, other attorneys and some of his former staff members that Carris was not returning calls or responding to repeated attempts to contact him.
In one case, according to the decision, Carris was responsible for paying the medical expenses of a client for whom he had power of attorney and had failed to do so. The order says that Carris then did not reply to inquiries about the unpaid bills. Two other listed cases include the failure to return escrowed client funds and the failure to file a life estate deed for a terminally ill client.
Carris testified that he believed he had some contact with the clients, but admitted to delays in responding to them, saying he was learning to use particular software but that he could not produce a report of which clients he was holding money for and in what amounts.
"Respondent expressed feeling overwhelmed and dissatisfied with the practice of law and welcomed the assistance of a trustee in attending to the needs of his clients," the decision read.
The court appointed a trustee to inventory Carris' files and protect his clients as needed.
Information regarding the current status of Carris' case did not appear to be available on the Professional Responsibility Board website, and neither the program coordinator nor the disciplinary counsel could be reached for comment late Thursday.
Carris could not be reached for comment either.
I am not surprised by this. I hired MR. Carris a few years ago for a small claims case. He was very hard to get ahold of and had to be reminded everytime I called on who I was. This was of course after he had been paid. The day of our case he had no real defense in place and quickly referenced a law book. We lost and all he could say was oh well. Karma is an amazing thing.
