POULTNEY – Police arrested a Poultney man Saturday afternoon on a warrant from New York State.
Neimiah Van Guilder, 34, was taken into custody by Vermont State Police out of the Rutland barracks at his home. Van Guilder was considered a fugitive from justice because he was wanted by New York for charges of burglary and other crimes.
Van Guilder was taken into custody without incident and transported the Rutland barracks, where he was processed then lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Center on $100,000 bail.
He is scheduled to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday at 8:30 a.m. for arraignment and extradition.
