A Poultney m an has been sentenced to one to three months in jail for cashing $3,150 in checks that belonged to his blind neighbor, according to court documents.
James A. Peck pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felony counts of defrauding checks amounting to $800, $550 and $900 — all of which he confessed to stealing from Mary Beebe, his neighbor and landlady whom he regularly visited and had coffee with, according to court documents.
Two additional felony charges of defrauding checks worth $400 and $700 were dismissed without prejudice, and Judge Thomas Zonay deferred two sentences of $1,000 fines, up to 10 years imprisonment or both for a three-year period, court documents said.
In an affidavit, Cpl. Edward H. Hunter, of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, said on March 3, 2017, he was called to Beebe’s house on York Street in Poultney, where Beebe’s daughter and Peck were waiting, though Peck left the residence shortly after he arrived.
Hunter was informed that Beebe received reports from Citizens Bank that there was no money in her account, and Peck had cashed checks with her name on them but she had never given him any checks, the affidavit said.
Beebe said she kept her checkbook on the kitchen table, as she had trouble seeing and could easily access it there, Hunter wrote.
Hunter said he then went to Citizens Bank and met with a teller, before going directly to Peck’s residence adjacent to Beebe’s, where Peck admitted to stealing money from Beebe and apologized.
“(Peck advised) that he had been hurt at work and needed to support himself and his son,” Hunter wrote.
Peck told Hunter that he regularly met with his neighbor for coffee, during which time he would steal a check, sign it and cash it, Hunter wrote.
Peck told Hunter he had been helping Beebe with her checkbook during the summer, and took the money because he needed the cash to survive, documents showed.
Hunter said Peck denied using any of the funds for drugs or alcohol, and after investigation into the apartment, Hunter said he found no evidence of either.
Peck gave Hunter a handwritten letter of apology for stealing the money, Hunter said.
Hunter said he contacted Robert O’Neill of the Merchants Bank Security Department, who provided him with photos of Peck cashing checks at that location on six occasions, Hunter said.
After speaking with Merchants Bank, Hunter spoke with Matthew Rodrigues, corporate security officer at Citizens Bank, who provided him with photos of Peck cashing checks at the Poultney branch on four occasions.
Hunter made contact with Peck while on his way to a store just after noon March 17, 2017, on Main Street in Poultney, at which point Peck waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the crimes, Hunter wrote.
On July 31, 2017, Peck pleaded not guilty to all five felony counts of forgery and intent to publish a document. On Tuesday, Peck changed his plea to guilty, and the court dismissed two of the five charges.
