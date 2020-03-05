POULTNEY — Poultney residents approved a general-fund budget of $1,294,279 by a vote of 564 to 178 and a highway-fund budget of $786,854 by a vote of 402 to 94 on Tuesday.

All special articles were included in the budget.

— Jim Sabataso

