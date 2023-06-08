POULTNEY – An alleged shooting threat canceled classes at Poultney High School and Poultney Elementary School on Thursday.
Though investigations are underway, Rutland County Sheriff David Fox said that he and his officers have been unable to find any credibility to the supposed threat to Poultney High School.
“We received an anonymous tip from an adult that their child overheard on the bus something to the effect of a shooting. Nothing specific as to where or how, just that (this child) had overheard that conversation,” Fox said.
Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Superintendent Christopher Sell said he was made aware of conversations circulating in the community and on social media regarding the potential threat on Wednesday.
GRCSU community members were made aware of the situation by 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Sell.
“As soon as we received this information, we contacted our school resource officer, members of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont State Police (and) the Vermont School Safety Center, and immediately began investigating these rumors and the information floating around,” Sell said.
Following the correspondence with community members, Sell said a large number of people reached out with information and concerns via the School Safety Tip Line, the sheriff’s department, VSP and GRCSU’s main office.
“It was at that time, after consulting with Vermont State Police and the Sheriff’s Department, that we decided out of an abundance of caution to close school,” Sell said.
He added that not all of the information received was relevant to the school or the situation and, according to Fox, none of it has resulted in any concrete evidence of a legitimate threat.
“Social media took over a bit and people were reposting things. So, we tracked down multiple leads last night to possibly find the source of the statement or the source of the first tip, and everything we exhausted turned into a (nonissue) at that point,” Fox said.
Sell and Fox agreed that they believed there was no credible threat to the school, with Sell adding that Thursday’s closures were primarily to give police and the sheriff’s department enough time to complete a thorough investigation.
With PHS’s graduation scheduled for Friday evening, Sell said that the ceremony and Friday classes will continue as planned.
He added that he and other administrators are currently working on ways to ensure a safe environment is provided for all students and graduation attendees.
Sell thanked all those who reached out with information regarding the situation and other concerns.
“This goes to show that when people see something, they need to say something,” Sell said. “We need people to share things as soon as they see it (and) immediately reach out to us.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 802-775-8002, or leave an anonymous tip through the state police website at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit online.