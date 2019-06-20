POULTNEY — A special election is being held July 9 to discuss whether the town will amend its zoning bylaws, and how, following efforts by a developer to build a Dollar General in town.
The ballot asks residents whether they would be in favor of revising Article III: The Table of Uses for the Industrial Zone, to require conditional use approval as well as site plan approval.
The first ballot item was submitted in a petition from the “undersigned registered voters of the Town of Poultney” and signed by 264 residents, according to a statement from resident C.B. Hall.
Residents will also be asked if they want to amend Article IV: Uses Permitted Subject to Conditions, 415, Retail Store, to revise a paragraph to read “Entrances and exits to the parking lot shall be on non-residential streets,” and to include “Retail use in the Village Industrial Zone shall not exceed 5,000 square feet, and hours of operation and exterior illumination shall be limited to 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.”
The second item on the ballot, suggested in a petition from David Cooper, of the Rutland firm Facey Goss & McPhee PC, legal counsel of Len Knappmiller, owner of Poultney Properties LLC, asks residents to confirm the addition of “Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial” use into Article III and to designate those uses as permitted uses within the Village Industrial Zoning District.
The latter petition, Town Manager Paul Donaldson said, would be less restrictive, while the former petition seeks more oversight and review.
The vote will take place on July 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Poultney High School library.
“Both petitions (originally) went through the Planning Commission and then the select board, were both rejected by the select board, and were timely re-petitioned to the Town Clerk, sent to the select board, and the SB decided to have the Special Meeting,” Town Manager Paul Donaldson said in an email.
Donaldson said the Development Review Board originally denied the proposed transformation of a shop at 61 Beaman St. into a retail location for a new Dollar General a year ago. He said Knappmiller filed an appeal last July.
“He bought (the property) with the intention to put a Dollar General there almost two years ago ... there are summary judgments pending in environmental court,” Donaldson said in a previous interview. “In the meantime, he petitioned to get the zoning.”
Hall previously spoke against the second petition, claiming that the effort went toward the installation of a Dollar General and would result in an immediate drop in sales for local stores while only providing a handful of low-end jobs.
“The property in question here is zoned for industry, not the retail use Mr. Knappmiller’s petition seeks,” Hall said. “What he wants is spot zoning, essentially a favor from the town, so that he can have his Dollar General in a zone re-designated especially for him.”
Hall said rather than waiting for the “ax to fall” and a large box store to move into town, residents could seek a future focused on investing in small communities and providing quality employment.
“Our zoning needs to protect that future, and we need to bend our energies in that direction,” Hall said.
“But we can’t do that with the Beaman Street property as long as its owner is determined to move Heaven and Earth to give us a Dollar General.”
“Cooper presented their petition and why it was appropriate, the rest of the people spoke against the Knappmiller petition with the underlying theme that they don’t want a Dollar General,” Donaldson said.
The two petitions follow a petition by Knappmiller last fall asking the Select Board to support a proposal to site a Dollar General on properties owned by Poultney Properties LLC at 61 Beaman St.
In a letter to residents asking for support for his petition, Knappmiller said the Dollar General is a good tenant at his established location in Rutland. He likened the retailer to a “mom and pop” store that could provide the everyday products residents need without traveling out of town.
“Many senior citizens who live in Poultney have voiced the same opinion to me personally and are wondering why the Dollar General store is not opening,” Knappmiller wrote.
In late February 2017, Poultney Properties LLC submitted a zoning permit application for 61 Beaman St. to approve as a location for retail business.
After hearings and reviews, the application was denied by the DRB in 2018. The decision cites adverse effects that would result from a retail business to the adjoining residential neighborhood, including extensive hours of operation, proposed changes to outdoor lighting and the parking area, and removing a historic structure to create more room for parking.
