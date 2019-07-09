POULTNEY — It was a resounding “no” to zoning changes that could have eased the way for a Dollar General Tuesday night after residents shot down Article 2, 549-302, according to town officials
Article 1, which would put in place more restrictive zoning policies, raked in 414 votes for and against, and poll workers said they double-checked.
Because of a tie vote, Article 1 was rejected.
Twenty-five voters left their vote for Article 1 blank. Only two left Article 2 without a vote, officials said.
The two articles in Tuesday’s special election were spurred by two petitions submitted earlier this year, one by legal counsel for Poultney Properties LLC, owned by Len Knappmiller, and one on behalf of the “legal voters” of the town of Poultney.
At an informational meeting the night before the vote, residents questioned how each of the zoning amendments would affect the district. Planning Commission Chairwoman Jamie Lee said the ballot item regarding Knappmiller’s petition would allow for very little oversight by the town on future projects in the Poultney Properties buildings at 61 Beaman St., including parking, lighting, environmental impact and traffic studies.
Ernie DeMatties thought the decision to enact Knappmiller’s zoning request would put Town Manager Paul Donaldson in a difficult position, as he would essentially be put upon to approve any application that met the few specifications.
Town attorney Neil Vreeland said Knappmiller hadn’t been a good neighbor and accused him of harassing Vreeland and other members of the town, including shining a giant floodlight directly into his home at all hours of the night.
David Cooper, of Facey, Goss and McPhee LLC, in Knappmiller’s absence, maintained on Monday that the owner would bring economic development to the town. He discouraged thinking of the new zoning as strictly a move to bring in a Dollar General.
“What you have at this particular location is a set of buildings that can be used,” Cooper said Monday evening. “These buildings have sat vacant, and Mr. Knappmiller wanted to develop them. … The chances of an industrial use arriving in Poultney, I think we can all agree, are pretty small.”
Cooper presented a petition earlier this year calling for a vote by Australian ballot to amend town zoning bylaws to include “Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial” use into Article III’s table of uses, and to allow “Mixed Commercial/Light Industrial” within the Village Industrial Zoning District.
A second petition, submitted by the “undersigned registered voters of the Town of Poultney” and signed by 264 residents, called for the Village Industrial Zone be amended to require “Conditional Use Approval;” for Article IV to require “entrances and exits to the parking lot shall be on non-residential streets;” that “Retail Use in the Village Industrial Zone shall not exceed 5,000 square feet,” and that hours of operation and lighting be limited to between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Cooper, Donaldson, and resident CB Hall, a proponent of the petition on behalf of residents, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Donaldson said in a past interview the Development Review Board initially denied the proposed transformation of a shop at 61 Beaman St. into a retail location for a new Dollar General and in response, Knappmiller filed an appeal.
“He bought it with the intention to put a Dollar General there almost two years ago. ... There are summary judgments pending in environmental court,” Donaldson said in October. “In the meantime, he petitioned to get the zoning.”
Hall spoke against the company’s petition, claiming that the installment of a Dollar General would result in an immediate drop in sales for local stores while only providing a handful of low-paying jobs.
Hall said rather than waiting for the “ax to fall” and a large box store to move into town, residents could seek a future focused on investing in small communities and providing quality employment.
“Our zoning needs to protect that future, and we need to bend our energies in that direction,” Hall said.
