POULTNEY — The draft budget proposal for Poultney shows an increase of 3 percent over last year, attributed to potential changes in employment and proposed pay increases for certified assessors in the listing department, said Town Manager Paul Donaldson.
“We try to keep things as close to last year’s budget as we can,” Donaldson said. “Everything costs more these days.”
The budget is slated to increase by $46,000, bringing the proposed total up to $1.2 million, with most costs showing little difference from last year, documents showed.
The largest increase at the town office was attributed to postage and dues to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, bringing the town office budget up 4 percent to $26,000.
Donaldson said the Select Board was weighing whether to budget for a pay increase if a part-time library employee became a full-time staff member, but no official decision has been made.
The pay increase would bring library subsidies up 22 percent to $190,000, increasing the library budget 19 percent.
The town Highway Department is slated to increase 1.9 percent to $740,033.
The largest increases were due to salt costs going up 13 percent and summer construction materials, which brought the respective summer budget up 2 percent to $185,000, with the highway overtime budget increasing 84 percent to rest at $12,000.
Equipment purchases dropped 58 percent, down $500 from last year. The assistant bookkeeper position was not budgeted for this year, documents showed.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
