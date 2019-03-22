WEST PAWLET - A Poultney woman had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash on Route 153 in West Pawlet on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Shelia Johnson, 57, of Poultney, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus on Route 153 when she lost control of her car, police said. The Focus struck a pole, and became airborne before coming to rest in a field adjacent to the roadway.
The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Johnson was flown to the Albany (New York) Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The release did not describe the nature of the injuries.
Vermont State Police troopers from the Rutland barracks were assisted by the West Pawlet Fire Department, the Granville Fire Department, and the Granville Ambulance Service.
The crash is still under investigation.
