Vermonters were under a winter weather advisory Tuesday as heavy, wet snow blanketed the region, knocking out power to about 80,000 customers.
Meteorologists named the storm Bruce. It affected much of the Midwest and Northeast, delaying flights and transportation and causing closures.
Weather officials said the storm began Monday evening, and is expected to clear out Thursday after a few lingering snow showers in the mountains early in the day. After a brief break through Friday, another storm with mixed precipitation is expected this weekend.
Travel was treacherous at times, especially during the Tuesday morning commute. Snow accumulations ranged from 4 to 8 inches across central and northern Vermont and from 10 to 16 inches in the south of the state, according the National Weather Service in Burlington.
Green Mountain Power customers were the hardest hit by the storm. Heavy, wet snow bent tree branches and knocked out power to 76,000 customers. GMP said it restored power to 42,000 customers on Tuesday.
GMP estimated many customers would have power back Tuesday night, but with the storm still happening, some repairs in hardest hit areas could take days, officials said.
Because of the nature of the hazard, GMP officials said they had to err on the side of caution to avoid line crews being injured by falling trees as they worked.
“The storm is moving north and lingering over Vermont creating a cement-like layer on trees and lines. More snow is forecasted and GMP is alerting customers that some restoration work could take days,” said a GMP release.
“Our crews are making progress, working to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” said Mary Powell, GMP president and CEO. “This is a big event, and it is far from over as the storm continues to cause new outages.
In addition to its team, GMP had extra crews available to help when the storm hit. More than 600 line-crew technicians were working to get power back on for customers, including more than 286 line workers, with teams from Massachusetts and Canada.
Plows struggled to keep up with the snow accumulation, especially on back roads that were not yet frozen. And the snow was heavy, hard to move with shovels or plows.
“There’s been a range of anywhere from just a couple of inches across the central portions of the Champlain Valley to several inches across central and Northern Vermont, anywhere from 4 to 8 inches,” said Conor Lahiff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, of the snow totals as of noon Tuesday. “The hardest-hit areas were more the southern and central part of the state and along the Green Mountain spine, say, from Northfield southward, all the way down to the Windham and Bennington counties. They’ve gotten snows of 10 up to 16 inches or so.”
Lahiff said that as of Tuesday afternoon, precipitation had begun to slow.
“In the central and southern areas, things are kind of wrapping up, for the most part,” Lahiff said. “But for the northern part of the state, specifically people near the Green Mountains and central and northern Vermont, we’re going to see additional accumulations through (Wednesday) evening.
“In general, for places below 1,000 feet, we’re looking at a range of 3 to 5 inches, and in the higher elevations above 1,000 feet, we’re looking at a range of 4 to 8 inches,” he added.
“There are still a lot of question marks with that one,” Lahiff said. “It could be a rain-snow mix or some other precipitation but it all depends where the low tracks are, so we’re a little uncertain at this point.”
Roger Hill, of Worcester, a meteorologist who forecasts for utilities in Vermont, said the heavy, wet snow is another sign of climate change in Vermont.
“As the climate gets warmer, the changes in temperatures aloft and at ground level of a few degrees warmer contribute to storms more like the one we are currently seeing today,” Hill said. “They cause infrastructure problems as the snow is heavy and water-loaded. This has been modeled to occur more often in our future with a warming climate.”
