PITTSFORD — A local sawmill has received a grant to help it switch from using diesel generators to using electricity straight from the electrical grid to power its machines.
Kenneth Gagnon, who owns Gagnon Lumber Inc. along with his father, Joseph Gagnon, said the mill at 89 Stevens Road has been using diesel generators since 1958.
“We’ll still have a diesel generator for backup, but we are going to be using 3-phase power from the grid,” he said in a Friday phone interview.
On Thursday, the Working Lands Enterprise Board announced it had awarded $823,000 in grants to 18 agricultural and forest service businesses and entities across Vermont. Gagnon Lumber was awarded one of the larger grants, at $120,000. Kirby Mulch Co., in Caledonia County, received $130,000, Five Generations Farmstead Creamery in Orleans County received $150,000, and Agricola Farm LLC, in Addison County, was awarded $50,000.
Gagnon said the total cost of the project is approximately $424,000. He said his company is also working with Green Mountain Power, which has an assistance program, the value of which will be based on how much diesel fuel use is offset by the project.
He said the plan is to begin work late this spring on 1½ miles of existing power lines, upgrading them to carry 3-phase power.
The price of diesel fuel isn’t terrible at the moment, said Gagnon, but it began to go up 10 years ago and will likely rise in the future. He said it was decided that if Gagnon Lumber was to remain where it is, it would have to switch.
“We are pretty excited about it,” he said. “It’s going to open up the opportunity to make value-added products, such as kiln-dried lumber.”
Having access to a 3-phase power line also opens up the possibility of installing a solar array to help power the mill, Gagnon said, but that’s a project for another day.
According to a news release, Lynn Ellen Schimoler, senior agricultural business development staff for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative and its governing board was formed by the state Legislature in 2012 to boost development in the agriculture and forestry industries. The initiative involves three state entities: the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
